Trump to meet congressional leaders next week on legislative issues -White House

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with congressional leaders next week to discuss “end-of-year legislative issues,” a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump smiles during the introduction of his Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Kirstjen Nielsen in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Republicans are rushing to pass a major tax bill before the end of the year, and lawmakers need to pass legislation to fund the government and raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

“The president will be meeting with congressional leaders next week to discuss end-of-year legislative issues,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.