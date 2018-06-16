FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 8 minutes

Foxconn announces North American headquarters in Wisconsin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn said it would establish its North American corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following the purchase of a building in the city’s downtown area.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors are seen at a Foxconn booth at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 19, 2018. Picture taken May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

In a statement, Foxconn said more than 500 people would work at the seven-story building in downtown Milwaukee.

    The announcement comes almost a year after the company disclosed plans to invest $10 billion over four years to build a 20 million-square-foot LCD panel plant in Wisconsin that could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.

    Taiwan-based Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and employs more than a million people.

    Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, editing by Larry King

