France's Macron, after talks with Trump, calls for work on Iran deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he had very frank discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on the Iran nuclear agreement and believes the two countries should begin work to forge a new accord to address concerns about Tehran.

Macron told a news conference that four issues needed to be addressed: including blocking any Iranian nuclear activity until 2025, putting an end to Iranian ballistic missile activity and finding a political solution to contain Iran in the region.

“This is the only way to bring about stability,” Macron told a news conference with Trump.