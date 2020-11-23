France's Le Maire to push digital tax in first contact with Biden officials

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a press conference in Paris, France, October 15, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would press the new Biden administration in his first contacts with them on Monday to quickly back an overhaul of international taxation of digital companies.

“I really hope that this new Biden administration will mean a new start in the relationship between Europe and the United states,” he said in an online Bloomberg event.

“One possibility of marking this new start would be to get a consensus at the OECD level by the beginning of 2021,” Le Maire said, adding he would also discuss the global economy and trade during first contacts with the administration later on Monday.