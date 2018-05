WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday about “peace and stability in the Middle East,” the White House said in a statement.

With a teleprompter visible in the background, U.S. President Donald Trump announces his intent to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The conversation came on the same day Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal in spite of Macron’s lobbying the American president to remain in the accord.