February 26, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Trump to host France's Macron for state visit on April 24: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit on April 24, the White House said on Monday.

“The president and first lady will welcome President and Mrs. Macron of France to the White House on April 24,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “This visit will advance American and French cooperation on economic and global issues and deepen the friendship between the two countries.”

Sanders said it would be the first official state visit since Trump took office.

(This version of the story corrects name of French president in first paragraph)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

