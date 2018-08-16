FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. judge bars retrial of three ex-Georgeson employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled that prosecutors could not retry three former employees of a firm that advises companies on shareholder votes who were accused of participating in a scheme to pay bribes to learn how a proxy adviser’s clients voted.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston barred prosecutors from retrying three former employees of Georgeson LLC, a proxy solicitation firm owned by Computershare Ltd, after an earlier trial ended in a mistrial in March.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown

