U.S. judge bars retrial of three ex-Georgeson employees

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled that prosecutors could not retry three former employees of a firm that advises companies on shareholder votes who were accused of participating in a scheme to pay bribes to learn how a proxy adviser’s clients voted.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston barred prosecutors from retrying three former employees of Georgeson LLC, a proxy solicitation firm owned by Computershare Ltd, after an earlier trial ended in a mistrial in March.