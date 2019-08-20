Freeport LNG begins Train 1 production on August 12: Osaka Gas, JERA

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Freeport LNG project in Texas, United States, has started production at its first liquefaction train on Aug. 12 and aims to start commercial operation in the fall this year, Japan’s Osaka Gas Co Ltd and JERA Co said on Tuesday.

Osaka Gas and JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, will each lift half of the first train’s total contracted capacity of about 4.64 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) after commercial production starts.

Freeport has about 20-year liquefaction tolling agreements with Osaka Gas and JERA from Train 1. Under the deal, both companies will secure LNG without destination restrictions, helping them diversify supply sources and price indices, as well as enhance procurement stability and flexibility.

Freeport LNG said last week that it plans to load the first liquefied natural gas cargo from the Freeport export plant within the next couple of weeks.