April 26, 2018 / 9:52 PM / in 34 minutes

U.S. Senate confirms five Federal Trade Commission nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate voted on Thursday to confirm five nominees for the Federal Trade Commission, the first commissioners chosen by President Donald Trump to be approved in the 15 months since his inauguration.

The confirmations were unanimous on a voice vote.

The Senate confirmed veteran antitrust lawyer Joe Simons, a Republican, who is to chair the commission. He is a former competition director for the agency who is now at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Lawmakers also confirmed Republicans Christine Wilson, a former chief of staff to former FTC Chairman Tim Muris and a senior vice president for regulatory and international affairs at Delta Air Lines Inc, and Noah Phillips, the chief counsel for Senator John Cornyn.

The Senate also voted to confirm Rohit Chopra, a former official at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Rebecca Slaughter, an aide to Senator Chuck Schumer, to fill the two Democratic seats.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney

