September 25, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

FTC's Ohlhausen departs trade agency as term ends: statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission and former acting chief, is leaving the regulatory agency on Tuesday as her current term expires, the FTC said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - Federal Trade Commission Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

The Senate has already confirmed Republican Christine Wilson, a senior vice president for regulatory and international affairs at Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), to replace Ohlhausen, who served as acting commissioner when U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017 through May 2018.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Nick Zieminski

