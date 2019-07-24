Wealth
July 24, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Investors wade into U.S. stock funds as S&P 500 touches records

David Randall

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors edged into the U.S. stock market last week, as the benchmark S&P 500 index hovered near record highs, by adding $1.1 billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold domestic stocks, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

The $1.1 billion was the lowest weekly amount of positive inflows since late February and was less than half the roughly $2.4 billion investors sent into U.S. stocks the week before.

For the year to date, investors have pulled nearly $58 billion out of domestic stock funds even as the S&P 500 continues to hit record peaks. The benchmark index is up nearly 20% since the beginning of the year, thanks in part to expectations of at least one equity-friendly interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Instead, investors continued to rush into bonds by sending $11.1 billion into taxable and municipal debt funds. That continued a streak of positive inflows over every full week for the year to date which has garnered nearly $245 billion into the category.

World stock funds, meanwhile, continued to leak assets by losing $1.8 billion in outflows, extending an 8-week losing streak. Over the year to date, world stock funds have dropped $19.5 billion in outflows.

Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below