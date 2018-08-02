Boyd Gaming and Paddy Power's FanDuel partner on U.S. mobile sports bets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp and fantasy sports company FanDuel Group on Thursday said they were joining in a strategic partnership to run online and mobile sports betting operations in the United States.

The partnership comes after other recent agreements that broaden the reach and size of major players in the new U.S. legal sports betting market, which is beginning to take shape in the wake of a May court decision allowing states to legalize the wagers.

On Monday, Boyd had also announced a separate deal with MGM Resorts International, to help bolster U.S. market access.

Boyd’s deal with FanDuel will extend to MGM, wherever mobile sports betting is allowed in those states where MGM operates, a Boyd spokesman said.

FanDuel and Boyd will co-brand and cross-promote each other’s products. The spokesman declined to provide additional details of the agreement.

FanDuel was acquired by Irish sportsbook operator Paddy Power Betfair PLC in a deal that closed last month.

The race is on for technology, data and sportsbook companies to team up and compete in the emerging U.S. sports betting market.

On Wednesday, FanDuel rival DraftKings Inc became the first company to roll out mobile sports betting in New Jersey with a soft-launch of a new app.

The only other state currently providing statewide mobile sports betting is Nevada, though some others, particularly West Virginia, are considering it.