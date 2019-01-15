U.S. to delay implementation of new restrictions on online gambling for 90 days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department said on Tuesday that it would delay implementation of new restrictions on online gambling for 90 days to allow businesses to adjust their operations.

The department’s Office of Legal Counsel said in a November 2018 opinion, not released until Monday, that a 1961 law called the Wire Act does in fact apply to non-sports betting. This reversed a 2011 opinion which had found that the restrictions applied only to sports gambling.

“This is an internal exercise of prosecutorial discretion; it is not a safe harbor for violations,” the memo said.