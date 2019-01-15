U.S. Justice Department broadens restrictions on internet gambling

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Justice Department building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department has released a report that broadens restrictions on internet gambling beyond betting on sports.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said in a November 2018 report that was released late on Monday that a law called the Wire Act, which had been interpreted in 2011 to ban sports gambling, also applies to non-sports-related betting.

The opinion was issued in response to an inquiry from the department’s criminal division, which had asked if the Wire Act would ban New York, Illinois and other states from selling lottery tickets via the internet.

“While the Wire Act is not a model of artful drafting, we conclude that the words of the statute are sufficiently clear and that all but one of its prohibitions sweep beyond sports gambling,” the opinion said.