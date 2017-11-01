Motorists keep record pace on U.S. roads in August: DOT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists logged 1.4 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in August compared to last year, staying on track to break last year’s record volumes, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The record pace may eventually be stalled when September figures come out next month that take into account the historic hurricanes that paralyzed portions of Texas and Florida, two of the most populous U.S. states.

Motorists logged 283.3 billion vehicle miles in August, a 1.4 percent increase from the year prior and the most ever for the month, DOT figures show. Overall, vehicle miles traveled are up 1.4 percent year-over-year through August, DOT data shows.

The record driving volumes represent good news for U.S. refiners, who expressed some concern earlier this year about weaker gasoline demand. But in August, U.S. gasoline demand hit a record high of 9.77 million barrels-per-day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

U.S. gasoline demand, which accounts for 10 percent of global consumption, has risen each year since 2012.

U.S. gasoline demand and vehicle miles traveled both set records in 2016.