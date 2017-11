NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists logged 0.9 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in September than a year earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Traffic flows along Coast Highway 101 through San Diego's North County beach town of Encinitas, California March 31, 2014. Picture taken March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake