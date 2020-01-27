U.S. motorists drove less in November than year earlier

Cars make their way on a highway in New Jersey November 26, 2014. A storm expected to blast the East Coast with rain and snow through Thursday morning is threatening to snarl traffic for millions and impede air travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the nation's busiest travel times with more than 46 million Americans expected to make trips between Wednesday and Sunday, travel group AAA said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY TRAVEL)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. motorists traveled fewer miles in November than a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a report on Monday.

Miles driven in the month fell 100 million miles, or 0.1 percent, to 260.3 billion miles. The largest drop was seen in the north central region, where mileage dropped by 0.7%, according to the monthly report.

The figure is an indicator of the country’s demand for gasoline and other motor fuels.