Business News
March 16, 2019 / 9:49 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet

1 Min Read

A sign welcomes visitors to the General Motors Lordstown Complex, assembly plant in Warren, Ohio, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co (GM.N) to reopen Ohio plant in a tweet on Saturday, ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze.

The last Cruze rolled off the assembly line a week ago Wednesday at GM’s plant in Lordstown, Ohio, the first of five plants in North America to end production this year and ending U.S. production of the Cruze.

In a tweet, Trump said “Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!”

Trump added “Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!”

Over five years Toyota plans to invest nearly $13 billion.

GM did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Saturday.

Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below