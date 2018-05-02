FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

At least two dead in military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

Phil Stewart

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least two people died when a Puerto Rico Air National Guard weather reconnaissance plane crashed on Wednesday near Savannah, Georgia, during a training flight, officials said.

Smoke rises from an airplane crash near Savannah airport, Georgia, U.S., May 2, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM/@PILOTGABE/via REUTERS

The Hercules WC-130 aircraft had five personnel aboard when it went down about 11:30 a.m. EDT near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and there did not appear to be survivors, a U.S. official said.

Tiffany Williams, deputy coroner of the Chatham County Coroner’s office, said by telephone that two people were confirmed killed. She could not say whether they were male or female or whether they were aboard the plane or on the ground.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Ian Simpson and Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; writing by David Alexander and Ian Simpson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish

