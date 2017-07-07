Georgia woman charged in stabbing murder of her husband and four young children

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia woman was arrested and charged with murder after her husband and four of the couple's young children were found stabbed to death early on Thursday at their home in an Atlanta suburb, local police said.

The children found dead ranged in age from 2 to 10. A fifth child was found grievously wounded, the police said.

Isabel Cartuno Martinez, 33, was taken into custody at the home in Loganville, northeast of Atlanta, after police responding to a 911 call from an adult female just before 5 a.m. found the victims, Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

Martinez has been charged with five counts of murder, five counts of malice murder and six counts of aggravated assault, She was being held without bond, the police department said. She is also being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Isabel Martinez, 33, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 6, 2017. Martinez is charged with 5 counts of Murder, 5 counts of Malice Murder, and 6 counts of Aggravated Assault. She is also being held for ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement). The Gwinnett County Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Police said in the statement that Martinez had been cooperative with investigators, but authorities declined to say what they believe motivated the attack.

"Right now, we think we have everybody involved in this crime" in custody, Corporal Michele Pihera told local WSB-TV. "I don’t want anybody in this community to think that we've got a mad person running around trying to stab somebody."

The slain victims were identified as Martin Romero, 33; Isabela Martinez, 10; Dacota Romero, 7; Dillan Romero, 4; and Alex Romero, 2.

The fifth child, 9-year-old Diana Romero, was listed in serious but stable condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"We continue to pray for Diana's recovery both physically and emotionally as she learns about what happened to her father and siblings," Gwinnett police said in the statement.