U.S.
June 21, 2019 / 2:23 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Georgia execution is 1,500th since U.S. reinstated capital punishment in 1976

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Georgia on Thursday carried out the 1,500th execution in the United States since 1976, the year capital punishment was reinstated, by putting to death a man convicted of killing an off-duty prison guard in 1996.

Marion Wilson, 42, who was put to death by lethal injection, was declared dead at 9:52 p.m. EDT at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the state’s department of corrections said in a statement.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

