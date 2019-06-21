Georgia execution is 1,500th since U.S. reinstated capital punishment in 1976

(Reuters) - Georgia on Thursday carried out the 1,500th execution in the United States since 1976, the year capital punishment was reinstated, by putting to death a man convicted of killing an off-duty prison guard in 1996.

Marion Wilson, 42, who was put to death by lethal injection, was declared dead at 9:52 p.m. EDT at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the state’s department of corrections said in a statement.