Six dead, many hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia, U.S. poultry plant: AP

(Reuters) - Six people died and many others were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant, the Associated Press bit.ly/3iTLeZR reported on Thursday.
Five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to hospital, while one person died in the emergency room, the report added, citing a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System.
