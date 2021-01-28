Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Six dead, many hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia, U.S. poultry plant: AP

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Six people died and many others were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant, the Associated Press bit.ly/3iTLeZR reported on Thursday.

Five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to hospital, while one person died in the emergency room, the report added, citing a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

