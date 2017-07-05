FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead in crash after car flees Savannah shooting
July 5, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in a month

Three dead in crash after car flees Savannah shooting

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A shooting after a Fourth of July street festival in Savannah, Georgia, led to a police chase and crash that left three people dead early on Wednesday, and a suspect has been charged with felony murder, law enforcement officials said.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting in an entertainment area of the historic city's downtown, said Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Hillary Nielsen.

As police chased an SUV fleeing the scene, the vehicle crashed, Nielsen said. Two of the three people inside the SUV were killed, along with a pedestrian.

Four other pedestrians were also struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Nielsen said.

She said police have charged the surviving person in the SUV with three counts of felony murder stemming from the crash. The suspect, who was not identified, also is believed to be connected to the shooting.

One of the shooting victims was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, and the two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Nielsen said.

The Grey, a popular restaurant in the entertainment area called City Market, said on its Facebook page the pedestrian killed in the crash was Scott Waldrup, the restaurant's general manager.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Chris Reese

