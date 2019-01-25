U.S.
Manhunt on for man accused of killing four near Atlanta

(Reuters) - Police were hunting for a man early Friday who was accused of shooting and killing four people and wounding a fifth at two different homes in a small Georgia city near Atlanta.

The suspect was identified as Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, Keith Sorrells, the police chief of Rockmart, Ga., told a local CBS affiliate.

On Thursday evening, police responded to two crime scenes a few blocks apart in Rockmart, a city of about 4,000 residents around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Two people were dead at each scene and a fifth was severely wounded, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The dead included two men and two woman. Their names were not immediately available.

The wounded person was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta, local media reported.

No motive is known for the shootings. “They were targeted, but I don’t know why. I have no idea why,” Sorrells told local media.

