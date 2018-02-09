Shooting at Georgia nursing home leaves one dead; gunman flees

(Reuters) - A person was fatally shot in a nursing home parking lot in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday and police were looking for the shooter, who had fled the scene, according to local media and Augusta University, which has a campus near the facility.

The shooting happened late in the morning outside the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, the university said in a post on Twitter, describing it as a “domestic violence situation.”

The identities of the victim and the shooter were not immediately clear. The shooter fled in a sports utility vehicle, and was no longer near the university, about 145 miles east of Atlanta, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

Campus police and officers from the Richmond County Sheriff’s office were looking for the shooter, who is assumed to still be armed, according to the university.