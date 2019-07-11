German economic minister remains hopeful on tariffs, aircraft subsidy dispute

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in his ministry building in Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Thursday said he sees a 50-50 chance of averting U.S. auto tariffs, and that it will likely takes weeks or months to resolve trade issues between the United States and Europe.

Altmaier, speaking to reporters following his meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, said their discussion was constructive and that he hopes to resolve the dispute over aircraft subsidies to U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) and Europe’s Airbus (AIR.PA).