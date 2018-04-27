FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel says she could see a bilateral EU-U.S. trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she could see negotiating a bilateral trade deal between the European Union and the United States, saying the World Trade Organization has been unable to deliver multilateral agreements.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel after a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We want trade that is in line with the multilateral trading system of (the) WTO, but we also acknowledge that for many, many years (the) WTO has not been able to bring about international agreements,” she said at a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“So, I could well envisage such (bilateral) negotiations with the United States,” she added.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

