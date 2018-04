WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a visit on April 27, the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Women’s Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler, Pool

The two leaders will discuss a range of geopolitical and economic issues, the White House said in a statement.