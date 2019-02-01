U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Ghana

FILE PHOTO - Fans wave a Ghanaian flag as they wait for the start of the 2010 World Cup Group D soccer match between Ghana and Australia at Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it was imposing visa restrictions on Ghana, accusing the African country of not cooperating in accepting its citizens ordered removed from the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “has ordered consular officers in Ghana to implement visa restrictions on certain categories of visa applicants,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

“Without an appropriate response from Ghana, the scope of these sanctions may be expanded to a wider population,” the statement said.

“Ghana has failed to live up to its obligations under international law to accept the return of its nationals ordered removed from the United States,” said DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

“We hope the Ghanaian government will work with us to reconcile these deficiencies quickly,” she said.