World News
March 25, 2019 / 6:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Arab League: Trump's recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli doesn't change its status

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, saying on Monday the decision does not change the area’s status, according to a statement published by Egypt’s state news agency MENA.

His comments came after Trump signed a proclamation officially granting U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, in a dramatic shift from decades of U.S. policy.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Lena Masri, Editing by Catherine Evans

