June 20, 2017 / 6:32 PM / in 2 months

Exchange Podcast: James Ledbetter

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

An employee picks up a gold bar at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna August 26, 2011.Lisi Niesner

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump suggested the United States revisit the gold standard. So did his rivals Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Ben Carson. Why are Americans so obsessed with the precious metal, both as a store of value and an investment? James Ledbetter swings by Times Square to discuss his new book, "One Nation Under Gold." Subscribe to The Exchange on iTunes.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

