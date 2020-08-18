Pro Farmer crop tour forecasts higher Ohio corn yields, soy pod counts than 2019

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Corn yields in Ohio were projected sharply higher than a year ago at 167.69 bushels per acre, the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Monday.

That figure is up sharply from the 2019 crop tour average of 140.85 bpa and up from the three-year crop tour average of 161.46 bpa.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Ohio at an average of 1,155.68 pods - also up from last year’s average of 764.01 pods and the three-year average of 1,035.17.