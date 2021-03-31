Column: Another USDA shocker leaves analysts looking ahead to June acreage -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday delivered a stunning set of numbers yet again, this time significantly lighter corn and soybean plantings than expected, and that locked Chicago-traded futures up the daily limit.

FILE PHOTO: Corn is loaded into a truck to be transported for ethanol production in Kelley, Iowa, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. farmers will have another chance in early June to tell USDA what they planted or still hope to plant, and odds are decent that those acres will come in higher than they did on Wednesday, though the rise may not be large enough to ease supply worries.

Perhaps the biggest concern for the market is the 87.6 million acres of soybeans that U.S. farmers intend to plant this spring since supply relative to demand is predicted to drop to an all-time low later this year, representing less than 10 days of use.

Analysts had pegged 2021 U.S. soybean acres at 90 million ahead of USDA’s survey-based report, which would have been very close to 2017’s record area. That is the trade’s worst miss of March soybean acres in either direction since 2009.

USDA’s projection of soybean acres during its February outlook forum was also 90 million, resulting in the agency’s biggest deviation on this set of numbers since 2008.

The market had thought that farmers’ 2021 soybean intentions would come at the expense of corn or vice versa, but that was not the case. Intended corn plantings came in at 91.1 million acres, well below the average guess of 93.2 million, producing the trade’s biggest overestimation of March corn area since 2006.

Analysts’ lowball corn misses in 2020 and 2016 were larger by magnitude, but this year’s March area, as well as the ones in those years, all fell outside the range of estimates. USDA’s outlook figure for corn area was 92 million acres, which was the low end of the trade range for this report.

Trade ideas had corn and soybean acres combining for a record 183.2 million in 2021. The actual number landed at 178.7 million acres, up 2.8% on the year and the second-largest ever, after 2017’s 180.3 million.

March 1 corn and soybean stocks came refreshingly close to analyst estimates in comparison with several of the recent quarterly reports, so supplies were not the cause of market drama on Wednesday.

Both nearby and new-crop CBOT corn and soybean contracts on Wednesday ended up the daily limit of 25 and 70 cents per bushel, respectively, setting up for follow-through potential on Thursday.

November soybeans ended Wednesday at $12.56-1/4 per bushel and December corn at $4.77-1/2, a respective 9 and 8.25 cents off contract highs, both set on March 8.

BIGGER JUNE ACRES?

Soybeans in recent years have had a stronger bias than corn for June acres to be larger than in March. The only years since 2009 in which June soybean acres were lower than in March were those with particularly terrible planting weather, 2011 and 2019. (tmsnrt.rs/3cBMS0G)

Excluding those two years, June soybean acreage since 2009 has come in an average of 1.1 million acres above the March number. That includes a low of 31,000 acres in 2017 and a high of 3.3 million in 2014.

The huge rise in soybean acres between March and June 2014 appears to have been driven largely by weather. The colder winter and spring that year had corn planting lagging normal levels the entire way, likely giving rise to bean acres since they can usually be planted a bit later without risking yield.

In mid-May 2014, new-crop soybeans began to significantly rise versus new-crop corn, which was already on the downturn. This is perhaps another factor that led to an increase in bean acres, on top of the weather, but price moves by themselves are not usually what changes farmers’ plans.

Some 2.2 million more soybean acres were reported in June 2012 versus March 2012, and that was likely owing to the very fast planting pace of all crops that year and the high prices. Corn acres also rose between March and June that year, and final 2012 corn and soybean plantings were even higher.

This suggests that a couple different scenarios could result in higher June and/or final soybean acres. Fast planting of everything or slow planting of corn have both been culprits for stronger bean areas in the past.

The trend in corn acres between March and June is a little more mixed, but good weather also typically leads to a bump in acres. However, the rises are usually smaller than those for soybeans, as the largest corn increase from March intentions to the June survey in the last decade was 1.1 million in 2018. (tmsnrt.rs/39yTNG1)

Poor weather in 2020 in the Dakotas led to a high number of acres prevented from planting, but terrible prices fueled by the pandemic also had farmers scrapping corn plans last year. June corn acres were an unprecedented 5 million below those of March 2020, and the final area slid a further 1.2 million acres.

Although weather played a role, last year was one of the only instances where the large shift in corn planting intentions can be attributed to price fluctuations.