Column: Crop Watch - Quick harvest progress amid unusually dry conditions: Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) - Harvest continued last week at a solid clip for most of the U.S. Crop Watch producers. Three more of the 16 subject fields – the corn in North Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois – were completed, and just two fields remain.

Using projected harvest dates for the corn in Nebraska and Ohio, the average harvest date for the Crop Watch 2020 fields is Oct. 6, a week earlier than in 2018 but nearly three weeks earlier than last year. The farmers largely attribute this year’s brisk pace to the dry finish, but fields are now exceptionally dry, elevating the need for moisture replenishment during the winter.

The growers have been rating yield potential each week on a scale from 1 to 5. Scores of 1 or 5 represent yields close to or exceeding 15% below or above average, while 2 and 4 are assigned to yields around 5% to 10% from the recent field average.

The unweighted, eight-field average corn yield was unchanged at 3.56 on offsetting adjustments in North Dakota and Minnesota. (tmsnrt.rs/2HllCWN)

The final soybean average was 3.66, about 0.1 point above the growers’ predictions immediately preceding harvest. They had been expecting 3.5 in the first week of September, though the score was a consistent 4 from July through early August.

The unweighted soybean yield score was 3.22 in 2019 and 4.06 in 2018.

HARVEST RESULTS

The North Dakota corn field was harvested on Oct. 14, scoring a 2 on yield, better than the predicted 1.5. The grower had expected more frost damage from the event that came through in early September, though yields were still below average due to the very wet conditions at planting followed by a dry growing season.

The dry soils in North Dakota along with fewer planted acres have allowed producers there to have a faster-than-normal harvest. Most corn in the area has not had to go through the dryer, which is very rare that far north. The 2018 North Dakota Crop Watch corn was harvested on Dec. 12 of that year, and the 2019 field was finished on March 12, 2020.

The Minnesota corn was picked on Oct. 15 with a yield of 4, below the predicted 4.5, and that has been a theme for most of the grower’s corn harvest. Colder-than-normal conditions persisted for about a month following planting, which reduced the number of ears to a larger degree than expected. Soil compaction following the wet fall of 2019 also clipped yield.

Soils are very dry in Minnesota as well, and the producer has not had to dry any of his harvested corn. The last time he did not have to dry corn was in 2012.

The Illinois corn was completed on Oct. 16 after having been started a few weeks earlier but left to dry a little longer. Yield was 15% above average, scoring a 5 as expected. Most of the corn on his farm this year would also score a 5, but the soybean crop would rate at 3, including the subject field.

The Crop Watch fields in Illinois are side by side and were planted just one day apart. The fields got a bunch of rain in mid-July, which turned out to be too much for the soybeans, before turning dry in August through the end of the growing season. That weather worked out well for the corn but not the beans, which also lost some of the early planting advantage to the cold spring.

The Nebraska producer hopes to harvest his corn field by the end of the week, but 2 inches (51 mm) of snow fell on Sunday, slowing the efforts. Activity is still ahead of normal in the area. The Ohio grower was grounded for most of last week due to wet weather, though he hopes to get moving again on Tuesday.

Fall fieldwork is up to two weeks ahead of normal in Kansas, but there has been just a trace of rain since early September. That is still more favorable than in 2018, which featured the second-wettest October on record for Kansas, but the dry conditions are increasingly concerning for the winter wheat. The producer finished his sorghum harvest over the weekend, and it was solidly above average, though not record.

Conditions are very dry in Iowa, where harvest activity was strong in the latest week. Progress remains a bit ahead of normal, and corn yields have gotten worse as the harvest advances. That is largely due to the Aug. 10 derecho, and fields that did not receive fungicide were particularly hard-hit.

Soybeans around the Indiana fields are nearly complete and corn is about 25% done. Conditions there are so dry that it has sparked some field fires in the area.

Crop Watch 2020 follows one corn and one soybean field in eight U.S. Corn Belt states, and weekly updates will continue through harvest. Photos of the 16 Crop Watch fields can be tracked on Twitter using the hashtag #CropWatch20.

The following are the states and counties of the Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Cedar, Iowa; Crawford, Illinois; Boone, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio. (tmsnrt.rs/2Y1qfLZ)

For a graphic on Crop Watch yield scores and results: