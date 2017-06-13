TR Crop Watch growers seek rain for their corn, soy: Braun

Corn is seen in the field that belonged to the Gibson family farm businesses which was auctioned off by a court appointed receiver in Morocco, Indiana, U.S. September 6, 2016.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The biggest concern among the Thomson Reuters Crop Watch producers this week is the increasing desire for rain, with the southernmost corn and soybean fields already showing signs of dryness-induced stress.

The farmers of TR Crop Watch – which features weekly, real-life check-ins with two farmers in Illinois and one in Minnesota [nL1N1IY0UK] – reported that last week's warm temperatures were favorable for the development of their crops.

The lack of rain was not ideal, but there is rain in the forecast over the next several days, which should ease the farmers’ worries for now.

The farmers also used last week’s mini-rally in Chicago corn futures to market some of their crop – particularly last year’s crop – as many U.S. growers still have a lot of 2016 grain in the bins with the hopes of prices moving higher.

Before last week, the producers had sold 25 percent, 35 percent and 65 percent of their 2016 corn, and between 0 and 10 percent of 2017 corn. (Those percentages are listed in random order of the three producers, to protect their privacy.) But as of Monday they have sold 30 percent, 50 percent and 90 percent of their old crop. They also marketed between 5 and 14 percent of their 2017 corn in the last several days.

The growers - known as Farmers A, B and C - will assign a condition score every week to each field, similar to the system used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The ratings are: excellent – 5, good – 4, fair – 3, poor – 2, very poor – 1.

They will also give their best estimation of yield potential. The yield ratings are: yields well above average – 5, slightly above – 4, average – 3, slightly below – 2, well below average – 1.

FARMER A – EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Farmer A corn, June 4 versus June 12: reut.rs/2rnuEoK

Farmer A soybeans, June 4 versus June 12: tmsnrt.rs/2sUrj2D

Farmer A’s corn doubled in height between June 4 and June 11, and now stands around 24 inches (0.61 m) tall. The corn is rapidly growing at this stage and A notes it looks better every day.

A’s soybeans also doubled in height last week and are now 6 inches (152 mm) tall. He assigned a bean condition rating of 4 – up from 3 last week – and a yield rating of 3, which is unchanged.

He rates his corn condition as a 4, the same as last week, but he now rates the yield at a 3 instead of 4 as he did last week.

Some of the uncertainty in A’s area stems from the recent dryness as other nearby producers have also expressed the need for some rain, though that should be on the way in the coming days should the forecasts as of Monday morning be realized.

FARMER B – SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Farmer B corn, June 4 versus June 11: tmsnrt.rs/2rmQjgL

Farmer B soybeans, June 4 versus June 11: reut.rs/2rRXEbH

Farmer B’s corn is now 12 inches (205 mm) tall, a big departure from the 4.5 inches (114 mm) on June 4, and B was generally happy with the progress this week. On Tuesday, B sprayed this corn field with post-emergence weed control.

Temperatures turned very warm toward the end of the week and he noticed some leaf rolling late on Friday and Saturday. Although he would like some rain now, B is still optimistic about his corn and left his 5 rating on condition and 4 rating on yield unchanged from last week.

B also rated his soybeans in the exact same way, unchanged from last week. On June 11, his soybeans stood 5 inches (127 mm) tall compared with 2 inches (51 mm) on June 4.

Most producers in B’s area were happy over the past week with the progress of their crops, which could now use around 0.75 inch (19 mm) of rainfall for safe-keeping. However, the need for rain in B’s area is nowhere near as critical now as it is in other parts of the Corn Belt.

FARMER C – SOUTHEASTERN ILLINOIS

Farmer C corn, June 4 versus June 11: reut.rs/2sTTNt2

Farmer C corn, June 11, different part of field: reut.rs/2ska65i

Farmer C soybeans, June 4 versus June 11: tmsnrt.rs/2sTMamm

Farmer C’s crops are in the most precarious position of the three producers and need rain the most. The past week was warm and sunny – good for crop growth – but also dry and windy.

C’s corn was 36 inches (0.91 m) tall on June 11, compared with the previous week’s 26 inches (0.66 m). Soil quality varies throughout C’s fields, and the parts of his corn field on the lower-quality ground are showing definite signs of stress.

Temperatures last week topped 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) and winds exceeded 20 miles per hour (32 km per hour), which caused the corn on lower-quality soil to roll up their leaves, giving them a spiky look. This happens when corn is short of moisture.

At this point, C’s corn and bean fields need a good inch (25 mm) of rainfall this week as anything less will not be enough to make a difference. Farmer C said a dry June is not usually detrimental, but it can be if heavy rain is dumped on the crop after planting as happened with corn this year.

C’s soybeans stand 10 inches (16 mm) tall compared with 6 inches (152 mm) in the week before. Last week he coated the field with fertilizer.

Some of the soybean leaves have started to turn over, exposing the underside, which is a moisture-conservation technique used by the plant. C says his soybeans also need rain, but not as desperately as his corn.

Farmer C also notes some producers in his area are having trouble getting their soybeans out of the ground as they were planted in dry dirt and have not received enough moisture to sprout. Rain is also critical for both crops at this point because it helps distribute the weed-killing chemicals that the farmers apply into the soils.

As of June 11, Farmer C maintains his 4-rating on condition and yield for both crops, but notes the corn ratings would likely drop to 3 by next week if the forecasted rains prove to be disappointing.

