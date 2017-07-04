TR Crop Watch: Favorable weather bolsters corn, soy to begin July - Braun

Corn is seen in the field that belonged to the Gibson family farm businesses which was auctioned off by a court appointed receiver in Morocco, Indiana, U.S. September 6, 2016.

By Karen Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The good weather at the end of June has the Thomson Reuters Crop Watch farmers generally less concerned about their corn and soybean crops than was the case a week ago. But dry conditions lurk in the forecast as crops begin pollination and reproduction, the beginning stages of yield formation.

Recent weather model runs suggest the first half of July will be drier than normal across the Corn Belt. This is not necessarily ideal, but the concern is mitigated by the fact that temperatures are unlikely to be excessively warm.

Either way, the weather forecast is questionable enough to have corn market-watchers on edge, and the TR Crop Watch farmers will help decipher the impact of the weather on their pollinating crops in the weeks to come.

TR Crop Watch has been following the progress of the same three corn fields and soybean fields in Minnesota and Illinois since the beginning of June. The producers - known as Farmers A, B and C – assign condition scores every week to each field, similar to the system used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The ratings are: excellent – 5, good – 4, fair – 3, poor – 2, very poor – 1.

They also give their best estimation of yield potential. The yield ratings are: yields well above average – 5, slightly above – 4, average – 3, slightly below – 2, well below average – 1.

This week’s TR Crop Watch update arrives two days ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s crop progress report, which is scheduled for publication on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CDT. The normal Monday release was scrapped due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Farmer a – East Central Illinois

Farmer A’s Champaign County, Illinois, corn and soybeans experienced excellent weather conditions last week as all of his fields received 1 inch (25 mm) of rain on Friday. This recent event has curbed A’s concerns for now as his crops head into pollination and reproduction.

A’s corn reached 7 feet (2.1 m) in height as of July 2, an increase of 1 foot (0.3 m) on the week. This specific corn field is the best one that A has this year and represents one of the better fields in his area. Local farmers believe that chances for top-end yield have already faded based on the challenging weather early on.

A’s soybeans are 18 inches (0.46 m) tall to begin July – a growth of 4 inches (0.1 m) on the week – and are very representative of the average soybean field in his area. A notes that hard-to-kill weeds are becoming a problem for local soybean farmers this year, and thin soybean stands are also a theme in the area.

With the favorable weather of late, Farmer A maintains his corn and soybean condition rating of 4 for the week. He also leaves his yield outlook of 3 for both crops unchanged as of July 2.

Farmer B – South Central Minnesota

Farmer B was very pleased with last week’s weather, as his Freeborn County, Minnesota, crops received the warmer weather they have needed along with 1.5 inches (38 mm) of rain.

He maintains a condition rating of 5 and a yield score of 4 on both his corn and soybean fields as of July 2. The stage of growth on both crops is a bit behind the pace of the previous two, high-yielding years, which prevents B from assigning a 5 to yields at this time.

B’s corn is now 48 inches (1.2 m) tall versus 30 inches (0.76 m) in the week prior, reflecting just how much of a difference the warmer weather can make. His corn is very representative of other fields in his area, and he says that local farmers are generally happy with the corn right now and consider it a typical crop for early July.

The warm weather also added height to B’s soybeans, which stood 13 inches (0.33 m) tall on July 2 versus 7 inches (0.18 m) the week before. B’s bean field is among the best in the area and farmers are also pleased with soybean progress considering the date.

Now that it is July, Farmer B will want rain for his corn and soybeans on a weekly basis. He says corn is using up a lot of water now and at least 1 inch (25 mm) of rain per week would be ideal, but the weather models suggest that B’s neck of the woods could be dry through mid-July.

Farmer C – Southeastern Illinois

Farmer C’s Crawford County, Illinois, crops have been in need of rain for more than a month now, and last week they finally got a nice drink. About 1.4 inches (36 mm) of rain fell over C’s corn and soybean fields, but given their moisture deficit entering this month, more will be needed very soon.

C’s corn is now 7 feet (2.1 m) tall versus 6 feet (1.8 m) the week prior. Silks are starting to appear now and pollination is just around the corner. He is glad the weather forecasts lack extreme heat going forward into pollination but notes the crops have been stressed a lot already because of the dryness.

Despite the recent rain, June's taxing weather prompted Farmer C to maintain his corn yield rating of 2 and condition rating of 3 for the week.

Last week’s rains were encouraging enough for C to raise his yield outlook on his soybeans to a 4 from a 3, and he has left his condition rating unchanged at 4.

C’s soybeans are now 22 inches (0.56 m) tall from knee-high last week. He notes his beans may look a little better than other fields in the area because of his earlier planting date, but it is still far too early to tell how yields will turn out as rainfall – especially in August – will be critical.

Follow Along

Be sure to check back for future updates. There are more photos of this week’s Thomson Reuters Crop Watch update – including aerial footage – at the following page: (bit.ly/2tEowgv)

I will also be posting content on Twitter using the hashtag #TRCropWatch.

The latest GFS and EC weather model runs in each of the farmers' agricultural districts are available on the Thomson Reuters Agriculture Weather Dashboard U.S. Midwest page:

