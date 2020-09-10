Column: Analysts prepared to see historic moves in U.S. corn, soy yields Friday - Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Agriculture market participants are expecting on Friday to see much lower government yield projections for U.S. corn and soybeans than were published a month ago, and if trade estimates are correct, the numbers will reflect an uncommon course-reversal from earlier lofty outlooks.

Corn yield is still seen hitting a new record, but it appears the elusive 180-bushel mark will be missed yet again this year after several weeks of unfavorable weather, mostly in August. The average trade guess ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Friday report is 178.3 bushels per acre, some 3.5 bpa lower than in August.

That would be 1.9% below the August estimate, which is a historically large departure. The last time a corn yield estimate from USDA’s statistics service (NASS) came in equally as low or lower than the previous figure was in August 2012. That was amid one of the worst droughts in U.S. history, and the drop was 15.5%.

Drought has entered the picture for the U.S. Corn Belt this year, but to nowhere near the degree as in 2012. However, top corn grower Iowa sustained its third-driest August in records back to 1895, and the state also weathered a damaging derecho on Aug. 10.

August was extremely dry in some other major production areas like Northern Illinois and Nebraska, though rainfall had been largely adequate earlier in the growing season. Unlike in 2012, Midwestern farmers planted their crops into soils well-stocked with moisture.

The last time NASS’s September corn yield was more than 1.9% lower than in August was in 2011 at 3.2% below. It would take a drop of 2.9% on Friday to remove record expectations and preserve 2017’s high of 176.6 bpa.

Analysts peg U.S. soybean yield at 51.8 bpa, some 2.8% below the August estimate. The last time the August-September departure was that large was in 2013 with minus 3.3%, though that ended up being the wrong call as yield went higher in the end.

September 2013 was also the last time NASS’s soybean yield estimate came in more than 2.8% below the previous month’s estimate, so the market expectation for Friday is standout. On a per-bushel basis, the predicted 1.5 bpa cut to soy yield would be the largest for September since 2003.

Friday’s report will contain the first objective yield measurements of the season for corn and soybeans, and analysts will be comparing ear and pod counts with previous years. NASS eliminated August objective yield measurements last year, so this is the second year under the new format.

IOWA CONSIDERATIONS

In its regularly scheduled survey, NASS earlier this month asked farmers in Iowa once again about harvested acreage plans on corn and soybeans following the derecho. NASS may adjust harvested acres if that data warrants such a move, though it would occur only in Iowa this time around.

On average, market analysts see total U.S. harvested corn acres at 83.5 million, down 0.5 million from the August figure. Soybean harvested acres are pegged down 0.1 million to 82.9 million.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) on Friday will publish updated acreage registrations, informing on the universe of U.S. crop acres, including those that were planted, failed or prevented. The FSA data is an indication of planted area, not harvested, and will not be involved in NASS’s evaluation of Iowa this month.

NASS typically deems the FSA acreage data sufficiently complete by October, which is why changes to planted area, if necessary, typically occur at that time.

It is also important to remember that yield in Iowa, for example, may not drop as much as expected if a lot of the troubled acres are removed from the harvested pool. The flipside – a minimal acreage reduction and surprisingly low yield – is also possible.

DEMAND

Analysts see U.S. corn ending stocks for 2020-21 at 2.451 billion bushels on Friday, down 11% from the August estimate. Soybean stocks are pegged at 465 million bushels, down 24% from August. Those reductions are largely on the expectation for smaller harvests, though the demand items deserve review.

The 2019-20 marketing year for U.S. corn and soybeans concluded on Aug. 31, but export data is not yet finalized. However, weekly export inspections might suggest that USDA’s 2019-20 soybean exports of 1.65 billion bushels might be too low by around 20 million bushels.

But 2019-20 corn exports at 1.795 billion bushels could be overstated by as much as 30 million bushels. USDA increased that number by 20 million bushels last month, though old-crop soybean exports have been unchanged since June.

USDA last month increased both 2020-21 corn and soybean exports by 75 million bushels each to 2.225 billion and 2.125 billion bushels, respectively. That was largely encouraged by an extremely strong buying pace from China, which has continued in the weeks since.

On average over the last four weeks, U.S. ethanol production was 11% below the levels observed in the prior three years, and that departure is largely unchanged in recent weeks. Output has been stagnant since mid-July, though average use has trended slightly downward since late June. (tmsnrt.rs/3ikj9K7)

USDA’s 2019-20 estimate of U.S. corn used for ethanol was unchanged last month at 4.85 billion bushels, but based on the recent plateau in production, that number could be slightly too high.

Corn for ethanol in 2020-21 is pegged at 5.2 billion bushels, down 5% from the recent three-year average. With production running at least 10% below those years and consumption trending the wrong way, USDA might be forced to shave down this number at some point, though it is still early.

Outside of the U.S. balance sheets, market participants should pay attention to USDA’s assumptions in China, particularly those for corn. China’s 2020-21 U.S. corn purchases have already exceeded USDA’s annual import expectations for the Asian country.