Column: Crop Watch - Ratings slide again but weekend rains stop further decline

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (Reuters) - The U.S. Crop Watch corn and soybean fields endured mostly hot and dry weather last week, but an active pattern over the weekend brought rain to nearly every location. In some cases, that moisture stopped what would have been a certain drop in conditions.

Soybeans grow in a field outside Wyanet, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

The need for additional rain is still very present for many of the producers as most rainfall amounts were not the widespread soaking that is needed after several dry weeks. The next few days may provide opportunities for moisture and cooler temperatures, but there are concerns the hot and dry pattern could return in a couple weeks, just in time for pollination, when weather is critical.

The potential longer-term dry bias is focused most heavily on the western Corn Belt and the Plains, areas that have been the driest and warmest in recent weeks.

The crops are still in respectable condition and good yields remain on the table. The 11 Crop Watch producers offer weekly condition scores on a 1-to-5 scale, where 1 is very poor and 5 is excellent, similar to the ratings used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Growers will start rating yield potential in a few weeks.

The 11-field, unweighted average corn condition fell to 3.89 from 4.07 a week earlier on a huge drop in Kansas and minor reductions in Nebraska, western Iowa and western Illinois. The soybean average declined to 3.89 from 4.05 on a large cut in Kansas and smaller trims in Nebraska, South Dakota and western Illinois. None of the producers raised scores this week.

The Kansas crops have had the worst luck, with no rain last week and several days with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). The producer slashed the corn rating to 2.75 from 4 and soybeans dropped 1 point to 3. Kansas had a great start with a rainy, moderate May, but June has been very dry.

The only other Crop Watch location to miss rains was South Dakota, though cooler temperatures there to start the week should curb deterioration for now.

There are at least four Crop Watch producers (North Dakota, Minnesota, western Iowa, southeastern Illinois) that either cut or planned to cut conditions this week, but the weekend rains cancelled that. The corn in southeastern Illinois on Friday was so dry it resembled pineapples, and the producer would have cut the score a full point if the rains had missed.

Crop Watch fields in North Dakota between Friday night and early Monday received a total of 1.35 inches (34 mm) of rain, but the producer left the corn rating at 2 and soybeans at 1 because those crops are still in need of moisture. One-third of the soybean field was replanted a week ago after a damaging hail storm. It was originally planted on May 18.

The largest rain total was observed in western Illinois at 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) early on Saturday, though that came with some hail damage that prompted the producer to slightly trim ratings. The western Iowa corn sustained hail damage on Wednesday night. Both producers believe the corn should overcome the issues, but they will be watching for potential disease onset.

Other weekend rainfall totals through early Monday include eastern Iowa at 0.8 inch, Indiana at 0.6 inch, Minnesota around 1 inch, western Iowa 0.6 inch, southeastern Illinois 1.1 inches, Nebraska about 0.55 inch and Ohio at 0.5 inch. Record heat in Nebraska last week offset the moisture benefits and Ohio continues to have mild and favorable weather.

The following are the states and counties of the 2021 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the 22 Crop Watch fields can be tracked on Twitter using the hashtag #CropWatch21.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.