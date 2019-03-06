Much work ahead if U.S. grain exporters hope to meet government target: Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - As they continue to navigate the ongoing trade war with key partner China, U.S. grain shippers will need to post big numbers in the months ahead to meet government export forecasts for the current marketing year.

FILE PHOTO: Corn fills a bin at the base of an auger on a farm in Buda, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker/File Photo

In the second half of the 2018-19 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31, corn shipments need to average about 5.6 million tonnes per month to meet the government’s current projection of 2.45 billion bushels. This would be the second-highest pace on record for the time frame behind last year’s blistering 7 million.

Soybean exports need to average a record 3.9 million tonnes per month between March and August to hit the full-year forecast of 1.875 billion bushels. The previous record pace for the period was set last year at 3.07 million.

The 2018-19 wheat marketing year ends on May 31, and wheat shipments in the final three months must average around 3.3 million tonnes per month to reach the 1 billion-bushel target set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That would be the strongest pace for the period since 2011.

These estimations were calculated by combining official export data from the U.S. Census Bureau through December with export inspections data from January and February. The inspections data was adjusted based on the year-to-date totals versus actual exports.

For corn, actual exports for September through December came in 12 percent heavier than inspections for the same period, and soybean exports were 6 percent heavier. June through December exports were 2 percent stronger than inspections had implied.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday published official export figures for December 2018, later than originally expected due to the government shutdown that spanned 35 days from December to January.

As of Wednesday, the January numbers are set to be published on March 27, the February data on April 17, and the March data on May 9, which would bring the data back on to the normal schedule. However, the release dates have changed about four times since the government reopened on Jan. 25.

The recent flooding and ice buildup on key rivers in the Midwest have further complicated export efforts at the Mississippi Gulf, which is a major departure point for U.S. grains and oilseeds. Without quick resolution, March exports could lag the needed pace.

However, these estimated paces are subject to change should USDA alter any of its outlooks. The next chance for that will be in its March supply and demand outlook due on Friday at noon EST (1700 GMT).

SOYBEANS

Between September and December, U.S. soybean exports totaled 18 million tonnes, the lowest on record for that period since 2011. December shipments came in at 4.1 million, the lowest for the month since 2007. (tmsnrt.rs/2UufDRz)

The most alarming soybean figure is 475,111 tonnes: the total volume shipped to top buyer China in the first four months of 2018-19. The five-year average for that period is 20.8 million tonnes, and the recent total was the smallest since 1995. (tmsnrt.rs/2EQX8kF)

More shipments are coming. Through Feb. 21, China’s commitments for 2018-19 totaled 9.22 million tonnes, and China has verbally pledged to purchase even more. Export inspections show that U.S. soybean shipments to China reached at least 1.3 million tonnes in January and 2 million in February.

That means that exports to China during the second half of the U.S. marketing year could surpass 2011-12’s record of 5.8 million tonnes. The average for the last five years is 2.8 million.

But China alone is unlikely to resurrect the 2018-19 U.S. campaign. The second half of the marketing year usually has a heavier focus on non-China destinations, but many of those buyers probably front-loaded their U.S. bean purchases to the beginning of the marketing year, having already surpassed full-season records.

Through December, soy exports to Argentina accounted for 95 percent of the country’s total bookings through that period. Some 90 percent of the European Union’s orders had been shipped off while the share to Mexico was much lower at 41 percent.

In the past two seasons, about 28 percent of the annual soybean volume was shipped in the second half of the marketing year. In 2018-19, that share must stretch to around 46 percent if USDA’s target is to be met.

CORN AND WHEAT

The United States exported 4.35 million tonnes of corn in December, the largest volume for the month since 2011. The year-to-date total of 20.4 million is the largest since 2007. (tmsnrt.rs/2UoIBSD)

From March forward, U.S. corn shippers have about 33 million tonnes to go to reach USDA’s 2.45 billion-bushel export forecast for 2018-19. That is about 54 percent of the annual target, which is lower than the recent average of 61 percent shipped in the second half of the year, and about 8.5 million tonnes fewer than last year’s high.

U.S. wheat shipments reached 2.24 million tonnes in December, the highest for the month since 2011. But year-to-date exports through December totaled just 13.1 million tonnes, the smallest since 2015. (tmsnrt.rs/2ER3twq)

Using an estimation on total wheat exports through February, USDA’s wheat export forecast of 1 billion bushels for 2018-19 would require a record 36 percent of the annual total to be shipped in the fourth quarter, between March and May.

Sales could be another roadblock for U.S. wheat. Through Feb. 21, only 81 percent of the expected yearly export volume had been sold. Whether shipments and sales in the next three months can catch up with predictions will depend largely on remaining supplies in top exporter Russia.