U.S. grain trader fined, suspended for spoofing

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the CME Group fined a Texas-based trader on Monday for spoofing in the CME’s wheat futures market, the organizations said.

Anuj Singhal, a resident of Dallas, Texas and a registered floor broker, was fined $150,000 by the U.S. futures regulator for entering bids and offers in the CME’s Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures between March and June 2016, with the intent to cancel the orders before executing trades.

The CFTC and the CME Group each suspended Singhal from trading for four months.

Separately, the CME Group fined Singhal $100,000 after finding that on multiple dates between June 2015 and December 2016, he entered and canceled multiple layered orders on one side of the wheat and soybean futures markets, without intending to trade the orders.

As part of CME Group settlement, Singhal neither admitted nor denied the rule violation, the exchange said in a disciplinary notice.