U.S. corn, soybean acreage to expand in 2018-19: USDA

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to expand plantings of both corn and soybeans while reducing wheat seedings for the upcoming marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

The USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist forecast that farmers will seed 91.0 million acres of corn in the 2018-19 crop year, up from 90.4 million for 2017-18 but down from 94.0 million in 2016-17.

For soybeans, acreage will also rise to 91.0 million acres, topping the record high set in 2017-18 at 90.2 million.

The USDA projected U.S. all-wheat plantings for 2018-19 at 45.0 million acres, down from 46.0 million in 2017-18 and, if realized, the lowest in records dating to 1919.

The forecasts are developed by consensus within the USDA on a long-term scenario for the agricultural sector for the next decade. USDA will release its complete report on projections for the next 10 years in February.

The government projected 2018-19 U.S. corn production at 14.520 billion bushels based on a yield of 173.5 bushels per acre. The USDA said U.S. corn stocks at the end of the 2018-19 marketing year, on Aug. 31, 2019, would rise to 2.607 billion bushels, from 2.487 billion at the end of 2017-18.

For soybeans, the USDA forecast 2018-19 production at 4.360 billion bushels with a yield of 48.4 bushels per acre. The government projected that 2018-19 soybean ending stocks would tighten to 376 million bushels, from 425 million at the end of 2017-18.

The USDA projected 2018-19 plantings of upland cotton at 11.2 million acres, down from 12.4 million in 2017-18, and forecast upland cotton production at 17.4 million bales, down from 20.650 million the previous year.