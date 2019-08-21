U.S. Agriculture officials pulled from crop tour after farmer threat

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois/ CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday it pulled all staff from an annual crop tour after an employee was threatened, and three sources said the threat came over the phone from an angry farmer.

Frustrated farmers have complained this month that a government crop report did not reflect damage from historic flooding this spring. This added to stress over unsold crops due to the trade war with China, falling farm income and tighter credit conditions.

Lance Honig, crops chief at the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, and other USDA staffers canceled meeting appearances for Wednesday and police will be present on upcoming stops of the privately run Pro Farmer tour that ends Thursday, three sources with knowledge of the situation said.

“A USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service employee received a threat while on the ProFarmer Crop Tour from someone not involved with the tour,” said Hubert Hamer, administrator of the statistics service. “As a precaution, we immediately pulled all our staff out of the event,” he said in a statement.

USDA said Federal Protective Services were contacted and are investigating the incident and declined to give details on the threat.

Tour organizers said the threat was taken “very seriously” in a statement.

“(We) have taken all steps possible to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the tour,” said Andy Weber, CEO, Farm Journal. Farm Journal is the parent company of tour organizer Pro Farmer.

“It’s clearly a stressful time right now.”

Honig could not be reached. Mark Warburton, police chief in Spencer, Iowa, declined to say whether police will be at a tour meeting scheduled to take place in Spencer on Wednesday night.

Honig had been scheduled to attend a meeting later on Wednesday and speak at the tour’s final event in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday to answer questions about the government’s crop forecast, according to tour organizers.

Farmers at stops throughout the eastern and western legs of the normally tranquil annual crop tour have expressed frustration with USDA - though less so with President Donald Trump who they largely continue to support.