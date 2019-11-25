USDA corrects two daily corn export sales notices, says sales were soybeans instead

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday corrected two daily export sales announcements issued last week, stating that sales initially reported as corn were actually soybean sales.

The agency said private exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans, not corn, to unknown destinations for shipment in the 2019/20 marketing year, correcting its announcement on Nov. 18.

A second USDA “flash sale” from Nov. 19 was also corrected to state that private exporters sold 191,000 tonnes of soybeans, not corn, to unknown destinations for 2019/20 shipment.