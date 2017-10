WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration has informed Congress of a potential sale to upgrade the F-16 aircraft in Greece’s Air Force, a deal could be worth $2.4 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he arrives at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. State Department approved the possible sale on Monday. Trump spoke of the potential sale following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsirpas at the White House.

Related Coverage Greek prime minister says Turkey should continue its European orientation