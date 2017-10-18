FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek prime minister says Turkey should continue its European orientation
October 17, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 4 days ago

Greek prime minister says Turkey should continue its European orientation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday it was important for Turkey to remain part of the NATO security alliance and continue its orientation toward Europe despite current tensions between the two countries.

“We continue to support the Turkish course toward Europe,” Tsipras said at a White House news conference after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. “We respect it as a regional power and we believe that it must stay oriented toward the European perspective.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

