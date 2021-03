U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, in phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, conveyed his hope for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said.