May 2, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pentagon crafts new criteria for picking inmates for Guantanamo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has provided the White House updated guidance on criteria for transferring any new individuals to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, a Pentagon spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the “Defense Department budget posture in review of the Defense Authorization Request for FY2019 and the Future Years Defense Program” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“This policy provides our warfighters guidance on nominating detainees for transfer to Guantanamo detention should that person present a continuing, significant threat to the security of the United States,” said Commander Sarah Higgins.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

