February 22, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

BlackRock says will seek 'response' from gunmakers to Florida school shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it plans to speak with weapons manufacturers and distributors ‘to understand their response’ to last week’s mass school shooting in Florida.

Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for the New York-based asset manager that is the largest owner of many U.S. companies, said via e-mail that it cannot sell shares of a company in an index and instead “we focus on engaging with the company and understanding how they are responding to society’s expectations of them.”

Reporting by Ross KerberEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

